Uniontown
Victoria Pauline Barno Maldovan, 71, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in WVU Hospital of Uniontown, with her loving family by her side.
Victoria was born May 15, 1950. She grew up in Richeyville, a daughter of the late John J Barno and Victoria P. Katrushka-Barno.
It would be wrong to say that Vicki lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to win and continue loving her family. When others would've broken, Vicki stayed strong and it is through her fighting spirit that we know what perseverance and resilience truly look like. There was no quit in Victoria and just because she is no longer here, does not mean she lost the fight.
Victoria is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward L. Maldovan; son, Edward J. Maldovan (Kelly R. Bradigan-Maldovan) of Uniontown; and daughters, Victoria P. Maldovan-Dzmura (Mark R. Dzmura) of Scott Township and Valerie M. Maldovan-Popielarcheck (Albert J. Popielarcheck, Jr.) of Waltersburg; grandchildren, Sarah R. Maldovan of Uniontown, Elizabeth V. Dzmura and Laszlo R. Dzmura of Scott Township and Albert J. Popielarcheck (Tre), III of Waltersburg.
Victoria led a full and accomplished life. Her passions, her multiple roles and positions in the workforce and her love of family are only a few facets in her life. Her main love of life was being a compassionate, yet firm, housewife, mother and homemaker. She was a devout Catholic at St. Therese and attended mass regularly.
Victoria not only worked a full time job, but was also a devoted wife and vigilant mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, being sure to recognize, Mary Savona (friend of 55 years) and Katherine Maldovan (friend of 49 years) both which she considered "her sisters". The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Vicki. She loved a quiet evening with friends and a glass of wine or playing board games with her grandkids. She enjoyed creating delicious meals and baking for her family and she enjoyed gardening.
Victoria had a soft, compassionate heart for animals. She was quite humorous and had a straightforward attitude, never questioning what she was thinking. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.
The family will continue to celebrate Victoria's love of life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, at HAKY'S FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. A Blessing service will be on Thursday at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
