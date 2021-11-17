Victoria Pennington

Grindstone
Victoria "Vickie" Pennington, of Grindstone, departed this life peacefully Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born February 2, 1937, to the late Frank and Ida Bell Johnson Hungerford in Grindstone.
She attended Redstone High School and, after graduation, was employed at Berkowitz, where worked as a laborer and made masks. Vickie was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Grindstone, where she served as president of the usher board and as treasurer. She was a member of the Y.W.B.A. for a number of years, where she served as president and treasurer. Vickie was active in her community and was the president of Crosskeys in Brownsville, a member of the Community Action, a member of the SWPA AAA Advisory Council, president of Brownsville Senior Center, a member of the Fayette Advisory Council on Aging (FACA), and a member of the Senior Action Council (SAC).
In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Pennington; six brothers, William "Flip", Frank, Archie, Herbert, John Howard and George Hungerford; two sisters, Gertrude Reddiex and Frankie Bell Hungerford.
Left to cherish her loving memory are her five sisters, Louella Forte, Henrietta Hungerford and Cynthia Cherry of Columbus, Ohio, Sara Sanders of Grindstone and Georgetta Frye of Brownsville; godson, Robert "Robo" Jackson; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and close friends.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Friday, November 19, with Pastor Cynthia Hackett eulogizing, in Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Grindstone, 803 Hillside Avenue, Grindstone, PA 15442. Interment will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Cemetery, Brier Hill.
To submit cards and condolences, visit www.lantzfh.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.