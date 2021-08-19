Uledi
Vikki L. Glover, 60, of Uledi, formally of Queens, N.Y., went home to be with her Lord Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after suffering from a stroke. Vikki was born September 8, 1960, in Saint Albany, N.Y., to the late Geraldine "Gerri" Rutland and McCoy Glover.
She was a graduate of St. Augustine University in North Carolina, where she studied communication. Vikki was a faithful member of City Chapel Church in Uniontown. She enjoyed spending time with family and shopping. Vikki loved helping others; she was upbeat and always ready to volunteer when needed.
Vikki is survived by her son, Demetrious McCoy Glover of Uledi; brothers Clifford Glover of New York, Michael Rutland of Delaware and Gary Rutland of New York; and a sister, Tracey Foley of Worcester, Mass.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to the 12 noon hour of service Saturday, August 21, in City Chapel Church, 252 East Main Street, Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
