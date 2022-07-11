Uniontown
Vincent A. Miscovich, 73, of Uniontown, died suddenly on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born on December 4, 1948 in Uniontown, son of the late Albert and Helen Lemansky Miscovich. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Alberta Gasher.
Vincent was a retired mechanic and a member of South Union Fire Department, where he served as former Assistant Fire Chief.
For many years, he played drums with the Sounds Unlimited, a polka band. Vincent was an avid hunter and loved golf.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force at the rank of Sergeant, and was a member of the VFW.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 49 years, Donna Ganoe Miscovich, and children: Todd Vincent Miscovich, and wife Jill, of Uniontown, and Wendy Beth Lavery, and husband Craig, of Masontown; three grandchildren, Morgan Lavery, Wyatt Lavery, and Trinity Miscovich; a sister, Connie Quarrick of Uniontown; and two brothers, Norb Miscovich, and wife Mary Ellen, of Ohio, and Tim Miscovich of Virginia.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday (Today), and until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, when a Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. Military Honors will follow, accorded by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
The South Union Fire Department will hold vigil prayers at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
