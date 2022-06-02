Uniontown
Vincent Edward Pratt Sr., 60, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born April 25, 1962, in Brownsville.
Preceding him in death were his father, Brady Pratt, Jr.; son, Vernon Wesley Pratt, Sr.; Brothers, Eugene Pratt, Sr., Scott Pratt, and Vernice Pratt.
Surviving are his four sons, Kevin Pratt, Anthony Pratt, Sr., and Terrance Pratt, all of Uniontown, and Vincent Pratt, Jr. of Frederick, Md., and daughter, Jennifer Pratt of Jacksonville, Fla.; a granddaughter he raised, Alexis Overton; his fur baby, Coco (puppy); parents, Joan Richardson Pratt Tracy and Edwin Tracy; three brothers, Duane (Roxanne) Pratt, Sr. of Uniontown, Anthony Michael Pratt, and Evan Pratt of Philadelphia; five sisters, Marcia Pratt of Greensburg, Sharon Pratt of Connecticut, Marilyn Pratt of Washington, DC, Joan (Vernon) Bastian of Frederick, Md., and LaShawn Tracy of District Heights, Md.; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, June 4, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through wwww.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
