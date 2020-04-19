Uniontown
Vincent Edward Zapotosky, 56, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
He was born on Monday, March 30, 1964.
Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Bezjak Chatlak and her husband, John; his father, Charles Zapotosky; sister Carla Howard; and his mother-in-law Emily Zelina.
Vince worked as a public servant most of his life as well as coaching football and playing baseball for many years. He had a very deep passion for Fayette County, he loved talking politics, loved a good campaign and gave encouraging words to others to be involved in local politics. His greatest passion in life undoubtedly was his son, William. Spending time and devotion with Will were the best part of Vince's and Will's day's together. They cherished these special times together as father and son.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carol Zapotosky; son William Vincent Zapotosky; sister Lisa Chatlak and fiance Chuck Kovalcheck; uncles Alex Bezjak, Joe (Mickey) Bezjak and Carl (Lara) Bezjak; father-in-law Richard Zelina; brothers-in-law Mark Zelina (Colleen), Tom Zelina (Karen). Rick Zelina (Lisa) and David Howard; nieces and nephews Meghan Howard and fiance William McKoy, Logan Howard and wife Meg, Eric, Kelsey, Sara, Lizzie, Andrew, Michael, Ally and Bryn.
Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BAKER-TERRAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Vince's name to the Fayette County Food Bank.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.baker-terravecchiafh.com
