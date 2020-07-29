New Salem
Vincent J. “Vince” Grote, 91, of New Salem, passed away on his 91st birthday, July 27, 2020, at Peroni Personal Care Home.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 8:44 AM
