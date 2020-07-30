New Salem
Vincent J. “Vince” Grote, 91, of New Salem, passed away on his 91st birthday, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Peroni Personal Care Home.
He was born July 27, 1929, in Buffington, a son of the late Paul and Cecelia Miller Grote.
Vince was a member of the former St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem and currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
He was a lifetime member of The New Salem Volunteer Fire Department, where he served in different leadership roles and capacities.
Vince was well known for being employed by The Dearth Funeral Home for more than 65 years until his retirement. He also was the caretaker of Salem View Cemetery in New Salem for many years.
He was a veteran of The Korean Conflict serving with The United States Armed Forces.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loretta G. Bell Grote; five brothers and one sister, Charles, Herbert, Raymond, Gilbert and Eugene Grote, and Genevieve Garbutt; brother-in-law Thomas Bell; sister-in-law Jane K. Grote.
Vince is survived by two daughters, Pamela Howarth and husband Ronald, and Natalie Shimshock and husband Gary; grandchildren Gary Shimshock Jr. and wife Jennifer; Sarah Howarth-Dice and husband Zachary; Cole Shimshock and Jamie; Blair Howarth; great-grandchildren Owen, Greysen, Brinn, Nick and Cole; two sisters, Rita Herring and Loretta Grimes; also many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, when a prayer service will be held in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. a Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church of Footedale, with the Rev. Fr. William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The New Salem Fire Department will hold services at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Pennsylvania and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for Covid-19 will be adhered to.
