Uniontown
Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022, Vincent John Ficara, 61, of Uniontown, passed from this life to eternal life after a long and difficult battle with Kidney cancer at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Vincent graduated from Laurel Highlands High School, class of 1979, and James Madison University, class of 1984. He excelled in track and football at Laurel Highlands, earning AP All-State second team in football as a senior and also garnered All-Fayette County and All-Big Ten honors. He also coached football at Laurel Highlands. He was a four year starter at James Madison, first a defensive nose guard, and the next three years, as an offensive tackle.
Vincent had an entrepreneurial spirit, owning various businesses and had a successful career in the Telecomunications industry in Northern Virgina. Most recently, prior to his cancer diagnosis, Vincent worked for eight years in the oil and gas industry.
Those who knew and loved Vince, and they are many, know what a unique and special person he was. Vincent was prolific in the creation of many memorable “Vincidents” over the years which are fondly remembered by all. Despite his imposing stature he had an extraordinary ability to make fast friends of just about anyone he encountered in his journey through life. Vincent’s heart was as large as he was and he touched many lives in a special way. He had a benevolent spirit and always helped those in need in any way he could.
He will be forever missed by his his daughter, Victoria “Tori” Ficara; his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Gianna Rae; fiancee, Marla Trincia; mother, Mary Evelyn Ficara; brother, Anthony Ficara (Lorrie); sisters, Teresa Ficara (Lance Wieland), Congetta Ficara and Lisa Barney; his aunts and uncle; nieces and nephew; and his cousin/bonus brother, Eric “Cuz” Sofranko (Maryann); his adopted Uniontown family, Marge Trincia, Lisa Leone and Brent Kisha, Fran and Ricky George, Toni Lynn and Dr. David Sheba; cousins; his dear friends, OB, PJ, Patsy, Curt, John, Paul; and his JMU football brothers, Bryon Arnone, Bruce Morton, John Kent, Jim Visich, Jon Craver and Brett Arnone; along with his close friends, near and far, too numerous to mention, but you know who you are.
He is preceded in death by his father, Congetto “Tony” Ficara; and “Bellie, Bellie, Bellie”, his beloved Shitsu. Grief is the price we pay for love.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and until 9:15 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, on Wednesday November 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Interment will be held in Mt. Macrina, Uniontown.
Special thanks to his Doctors, Dr. Staci Sheba, Dr. David Sheba, Dr. Leonard Appleman and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, Pa. 15401, or St. Vincent De Paul Society, 70 N. Mount Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA 15401.
In honor of Vincent’s memory, please decorate an outside tree with green lights this holiday season.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
