Cheswick
Vincent Lee Marcus, 57, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 17, 1964 in Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Paul Marcus.
Vincent was a veteran having served honorably in the U.S. Navy and had worked for Arch Masonry. He enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and riding dirt bikes. Vincent was a happy go lucky guy and a very generous person who would give you his last dollar.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shirley Lee Scott Chernitsky and husband Larry Chernitsky of Uniontown; sisters, Lisa Hubert of Tarentum, Renee Lynn Lemos of Oroville, Calif., and Lisa Vail (Robert), Susan Sapp (Alvin) and Nancy Williams (John), all of Uniontown; a very special nephew, Cody Hubert; and his beloved cat, Jake, who was with him at the end.
Funeral arrangements were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
