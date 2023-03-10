Uniontown
Vincent Michael Komacko Jr., 47, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
He was born on Wednesday, May 21, 1975, in Brownsville, the son of Vincent Michael Sr., and Barbara Joann Donley Komacko.
"Vin" was a Right of Way Administrator for The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, serving Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland and Washington Counties. He was a member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club, loved coaching softball and baseball for The HARC League and enjoyed coaching indoor soccer at S.U.
Nothing in life made Vin happier than his two kiddos, guiding them in sports and teaching them the value of nature and the great outdoors!
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Tammy Williams Komacko; children, Chloe Komacko and
Matthew Komacko; parents, Vincent and Jane Komacko; in-laws, Joyce Williams and Walter Williams; sister-in-law, April Rambo and husband, Josh; nieces and nephew, Payton Rambo, Presley Rambo and Parker Rambo; uncles and aunts, John Komacko and wife, Linda, Janet Komacko, Pam Anderson, Robert Donley and wife, Vivian, Prudence Harris and husband, Walter and James Donley. Vin is also survived by his Fur Babies, Lucy (Boo-Boo) and Crystal.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and until 10:30 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, March 13, 2023, with Reverend Rodolfo Mejia officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
