Grindstone
Vincent Michael Komacko Sr., 81 of Grindstone, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
He was born on Thursday September 4, 1941 in Charleroi. A son of the late Stephen Matthew Komacko., and Ann Yusko Komacko.
He was preceded by his son, Vincent M. Komacko Jr.; his brothers, Gary Komacko and Stephen Komacko.
Vince served in the U.S. Air Force. Before retiring Vince was the Leading Signalman for the Union Railroad. He was a member of the Hopwood Amvets, Perryopolis Sokol's and a member of St. John Baptist Catholic Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Barbara Joan Komacko "Jane"; his daughter-in-law, Tammy Komacko; grandchildren, Chloe Komacko, Matthew Komacko; brother, John Komacko and wife Linda; sister, Pam Anderson; and sister-in-law, Janet Komacko; brothers-in law, Robert Donley and wife Vivian, James Donley; sister-in-law Prudence Harris and husband Walter.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday April 14 and until 10 a.m., Saturday April 15, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown PA 15401, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist RC Church, Perryoplis, PA with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Interment will follow in La Fayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
