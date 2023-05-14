Vincent P. Bloom

Smock
Vincent Paul "Eggie" Bloom, 94, of Smock, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Jefferson Hospital on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
He was born in Rowes Run, on May 16, 1928, son of the late Lee and Anna Walko Bloom.
Vincent served as a Sergeant in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. He was recognized for his service with a World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal - Japan.
After 30 years working for U.S. Steel, Vincent retired in 1984 from the Duquesne Works.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, following the Pirates and Steelers, and listening to polkas.
Vincent was a member of the Colonial Athletic Club, the Franklin Rod & Gun Club, and Amvets Post 103. He was a former member of Saint Hedwig's Catholic Church in Smock, and belonged to the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Perryopolis.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Vincent is survived by his wife of 69 years, Veronica Bozek Bloom; son, David and wife, Kimberly, of Uniontown; granddaughter, Danielle Orbash Kiefer and husband, David, of Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Amy Orbash and partner, Thomas Dorich, of Erie; great-grandchildren: Emerson, Fallon and Dawson; sister, Anna Marie Harper, of Perryopolis; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his daughter, Beverly Orbash; and son-in-law, David Orbash; daughter, Diana Antoon; brothers, William, Leo, Raymond and Edward; and sister, Louise.
At Vincent's wishes, there will be no viewing, and a private burial. He will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Arrangements are under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.