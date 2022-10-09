Dunbar
Vincent Paul "Vinny" Stefan, 27, of Dunbar, died following a motorcycle accident on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
He was born on February 21, 1995, in Morgantown W.Va.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family: father, Paul Stefan and wife, Robin; mother, Darlene Campbell Kissel and husband, Patrick; wife, Lucy David Stefan, and their daughter, Ellie Kristine Stefan, whom Vinny referred to as "daddy's little girl... and his princess"; a brother, Samuel E. Stefan and fiancee, Erin, whom he thought of as a best friend and constant companion; best friend, Tristan Santella; maternal grandmother, Flora Cambell; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and their families.
Vincent, recruited directly out of Basic Training, was chosen as a member of the United States Army, Old Guard (honor guard); responsible for laying to rest the remains of his fellow comrades. A duty which he honorably performed for nearly four years.
In lieu of other tributes, a trust fund will be established for his daughter, details will be posted on the funeral home website page with his tribute.
Private services are under the direction of STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.