Uniontown
Vincent T. "Ted" Frangipani, 80, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Jefferson Hospital.
He was born November 8, 1941, in Dearth, a son of the late Charles and Mary Filiaggi Frangipani.
He was a 1959 graduate of Uniontown High School. Ted retired as a commercial truck driver employed by J.K. Packing.
Never greedy, Ted liked the vibe of casinos, where he won more than he lost in his little low-stake games. He also enjoyed spending time with his best friends, Charles Pluto, William Pluto and Lou Rosso.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Leon Frangipani and (twin) Charles A. Frangipani.
Left to cherish Ted's memory are his brother, Chester J. of Encino, Calif.; cousins, Lawrence Filiaggi, Ronald Filiaggi, Richard Filiaggi, Allen Filiaggi, Eugene Filiaggi, Gary Filiaggi, Donald Stefanko, Edward Stefanko, Mark LaTorre, Kathy Compton, Carl Carbonara, Donna Chico and their families; life-time partner of 36 years, Anna M. Coleman and her children, William Coleman (Jamie), Mark Coleman (Tammy), Erica Stadolnik (Floyd) and Michelle (Coleman) Hart; grandchildren, Natasha Coleman, Matthew Hart, Eric Miller, Jacob Hart and Sydney Coleman.
The family would like to thank the Jefferson Hospital staff for their compassion and kindness.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
