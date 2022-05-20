Uniontown
Vincent T. Koposko, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, May 21, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice in his memory.
