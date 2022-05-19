Uniontown
Vincent T. Koposko, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He wasborn August 3, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of the late Vincent and Antonette Donesec Koposko.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Anna Marie (Joe) Sarko of Uniontown, Joyce (Jack) Ozanich of Uniontown, Bernie (Kim) Koposko of Maryland, Mark (Cindy) Koposko of Uniontown, Denise (Barry) Constantine of Maryland and Charlene (Buster) Matlock of Lemont Furnace; special niece, Halena Jean Matlock and many other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Billy and Sherry Matlock.
Vince was a member of St. Joseph Church, worked for Gerome Manufacturing as a sheet metal welder from 1971 until his retirement, and enjoyed painting cars and working in his garage.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, May 21, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choice in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
