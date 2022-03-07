Grindstone/Brownsville
Vincenza Ann "Vince Ann" Pasqualucci Congelio, 85, of Grindstone/Brownsville, passed away peacefully, in her home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born Saturday, April 11, 1936, to Emilio and Lucia Maccarone Pasqualucci in Vestaburg.
Vincenza attended Prospect Elementary School in Brownsville and graduated from Brownsville High School in 1954. She attended Seton Hill College in Greensburg for two years when she returned home to assist in the family business, the Barr Hotel and Restaurant in Brownsville. She graduated from California State Teachers College in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Social Studies. She taught school in the Brownsville School District as a full-time and substitute teacher until she resigned in 1978 to devote her time to care for an ill family member. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She deeply cared for her family, friends and neighbors. She was always the first to help, the first to offer food and love to those in need. Those who knew her enjoyed her sense of humor and twinkle in her eyes. She enjoyed and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
In November 1958, she met the love of her life, Frank R. Congelio. They married in August 1960. Together they had two wonderful sons, Carmen E. and Frank V., both whom she adored. Vince Ann was a wonderful cook of many Italian and American dishes. She was also a baker of many pastries particularly around the holidays.
She was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville and upon marriage joined Holy Rosary Church in Republic. She was a member of the Ladies of Charity, as well as the Christian Mothers at Holy Rosary, and the Catholic Daughters at St. Peters. After the closing of Holy Rosary, she returned to The Historic Church of St Peter. Vince Ann was a member of St. Vincent dePaul, where she was a volunteer at the Uniontown store since 1991.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Frank; and sons, Carmen (Paula) and Frank V. (Jill); grandchildren, Maria Lucia (Gary) Hutsler, Carmen Franklin, Giovanni Paolo and Francesca Chiara; and great-grandson, Franklin Major Hutsler.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15401. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, in The Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street, Brownsville. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Historic Church of St. Peter or St. Vincent dePaul (Uniontown Area Conference).
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
