Smithfield
Viola E. Lewis Frame, 85, of Holtwood, formerly of Smithfield, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Saturday, November 7, 2020. She passed peacefully with her loving family by her side.
She was born December 14, 1934, in Amend, a daughter of the late Lincoln and Blanche Lewis.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Richard “Dick” Frame; granddaughter Linnet Messenger; great-grandson Jack Reed; and brothers Eugene “Cannonball” Lewis and Donald “Buzz” Lewis.
Surviving are three children, Ellen and Frederick Messenger of Holtwood, April and Alan Baughman of Uniontown, and Richard “Butch” Frame of Smithfield; her grandchildren, Tessa, Brandie, Angela, A.J. and Shay; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and loving family members.
Viola attended Point Marion High School, was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fairchance, and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking and baking for her family.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Thursday, November 12, with Carl Desmartin officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
