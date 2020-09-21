Uniontown
Viola J. Filiaggi Stefanko, 94, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Beechwood Court, Uniontown.
She was born in Uniontown December 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Nazzareno and Nazzarena Mariotti Filiaggi.
She was the last member of her generation, preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Stefanko Jr.; and brothers and sisters, Jim Filiaggi, Mary Frangipani, Elsa Filiaggi, Mike Filiaggi, Chester Filiaggi, Fred Filiaggi, Florence Carbonara, Frank Filiaggi, Clara Ferrell and Dolores Lattore.
Viola was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church and was a graduate of Uniontown High School.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Edward J. Stefanko of Pompano Beach, Fla. and Donald G. Stefanko of Uniontown; her grandson, Paulie Stefanko of Dearfield Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Beechwood Court, especially Ashley Yeager and David Fullum, for their comfort, compassion and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, on Sunday, September 20 from 4 until 7 p.m. and on Monday, September 21 until 10:30 a.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
