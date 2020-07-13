Connellsville
Viola Jayne "Jaynie" Hughes, 91, a lifelong resident of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Eicher's Family Home, Normalville. She was born December 4, 1929, in Dunbar Township, a daughter of the late Harry and Elsie May Hann.
Jaynie was a graduate of Connellsville High School Class of 1947. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a key punch operator for the West Penn Power Co. and later worked for the former Metzler's Department Store in the Laurel Mall. Jaynie at one time,was a very active member of the Connellsville Church of God and a member of its CWC Women's group.
Jaynie is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Jaynie was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Hughes August 11, 2011; her son, Daniel C. Hughes in 1983; and her sister, Dorcy M. Hann.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Eicher's Family Home for being there for Jaynie's family during the COVID-19 quarantine.
There will be no public viewing. A private graveside committal service will be held in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville, with Pastor Nelson Confer officiating. Interment will follow there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connellsville Church of God, 126 Breakneck Avenue, Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Viola Jayne "Jaynie" Hughes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, 724-628-1430.
To leave a message or send condolences, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
