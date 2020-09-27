Coraopolis
Violet Iannamorelli, 87, passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by family Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Her loving husband, Gino, was by her side and fulfilled his promise in caring for her at home with the focus and compassion she deserved in what she gave to all.
She was born February 26, 1933, in Coraopolis, a daughter of the late Salvatore Colarossi and Luisa DeChellis Colarossi.
She is survived by her husband, Louis "Gino" Iannamorelli of 66 years; three children, Anthony Iannamorelli and wife Kathy, Debbie Iannamorelli and husband Tom O'Donnell, and Lou Iannamorelli. She was the grandmother to eight grandchildren, Anthony Jr. (Courtney), Alyssa (Dan), Michael, Sal, Nick, Madeline (Matt), Lucy and Jack. She was also the proud great-grandmother to three beautiful girls.
Violet was preceded in death by her four brothers, John, Leo, Eddie and Tony Colarossi.
The family would like to thank our ever-present caregivers, Arlene and Nancy, and the services of AHN Hospice. In these unique times, a private ceremony will be held with a future planned celebration of her wonderful life.
Arrangements by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis.
