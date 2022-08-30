Ronco
Violet Louise Seper, 59, of Ronco, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home.
She was born in Uniontown, on February 18, 1963, the daughter of Ronald and Janet Malenosky Cole.
Violet was a graduate of Uniontown High School, class of 1981, and attended Penn State. She was a Raiderette in high school and a cheerleader at Penn State. She loved to cook, ride her Harleys and Sling Shot. Her Mustang was her “Baby”. She loved her dog Lucy and her rescue parrots and birds. She most enjoyed spending time with her hubby, especially biker vacations. They did everything together.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, who raised her, William and Dorothy Malenosky; her stepfather, Frank J. Seamans; and a niece and nephew.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother and father, Janet and Ronald Cole; her sister, Cindy Mancini; her loving husband of 40 years, John W. Seper; sons: Christopher Witteman and Danielle Lewis, Johnny Seper and Kristy Stevens; Francis “Frankie” Seper and Candace Daniels; her daughter, Misty Seper and Rob McFadden; seven grandchildren: Hannah, Scotty, Matthew, Audrey, Landon, Acelyn and Halzley; brother-in-law, Joe Seper; and sister-in-law Linda and family.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Tanner officiating.
Interment at Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
