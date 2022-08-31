Ronco
Violet Louise Seper, 59, of Ronco, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Tanner officiating.
Interment at Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
