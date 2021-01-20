formerly of Carmichaels and Jefferson
Violet M. O'Brockta, age 96, of Shakopee, Minn., formerly of Carmichaels, Jefferson, and Henderson, Nev., died peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her home following a brief illness.
She was born March 20, 1924 in Redstone Township, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Michael and Rose Kolat Kaczmark.
Mrs. O'Brockta resided in Jefferson, until 1994 when she moved to the Carmichaels area and then to Henderson.
She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Rices Landing, and Women of the Moose Chapter 888 in Waynesburg. She was a lifetime homemaker and enjoyed music and dancing especially the Polka. As a young war bride her favorite songs to listen to were "Harbour Lights" and "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree".
Later in life, Violet worked for Finky's Catering for many years and was known for her expertise in making cabbage rolls. Her favorite pastime activity was being with her best friend, Josephine Gresko, chatting and cooking for special occasions. She traveled to many places and enjoyed playing bingo and numerous visits to casinos with family and friends.
In February 2, 1942 she married George M. O'Brockta, who died September 23, 1980.
Surviving are three daughters, Patricia A. Wakelee of Medina, Ohio, Victoria R. Esler of Shakopee, Minn., and Georganne O. Farrah (Michael) of Henderson, Nev.; five grandchildren Robert W. Ankrom, Jr., Darlene Unger, Toni Lynn Bukzar, deceased, Pamela K. Holsten, and Kenneth H. Esler; one step-grandson, Jermey Farrah; several great and great-great- grandchildren; three sisters, Frances Gray of Yukon, Pa., Julia "Judy" McGrady (Ralph), and Susan Moore (Larry); and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Katchmark all of Waynesburg; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Deceased in addition to her husband and parents are three brothers, Charles D. Katchmark, Jack Kaczmark, and Leonard T. Katchmark; two brothers in infancy; two sisters, Gertrude Hvizda, and Carolyn Christopher.
Arrangements are under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home, Carmichaels, Pa. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
