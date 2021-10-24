Fairchance
Violet Taylor, of Fairchance, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Born November 21, 1928 in Uniontown, she was the only daughter of the late George Willard and Harriet King Willard.
Violet was a life-long member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Main Street, Fairchance. Through the years she often taught the teenage Sunday school class and for a while she and her husband were in charge of the MYF of their church; she was also a member of the Dorcas Sunday school class.
Violet graduated from the former Fairchance High School in 1946 and married Jay Taylor on New Year's Day 1949 in the Methodist Church, with the Reverend Harry Humbert officiating.
Surviving are two children, Keith C. Taylor and wife Michelle of Ohiopyle, and Teri Jo Taylor at home; also, grandchildren, Chris and Amy Taylor of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Clay and Rebecca Taylor of Ohiopyle; and four great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Brayden, Clara and Henry Taylor. Also surviving is her very special life-long friend and cousin, Carole Labin and her husband, John of Fairchance.
Violet was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed sewing, gardening and decorating her home.
She belonged to several card clubs, the Red Hat Club and the former Circle Club of Uniontown. She and her husband loved to dance, but their real passion was traveling throughout the world. They visited many countries, some as many as 9 or 10 times and enjoyed 28 cruises.
Violet also was very active in civic duties in Fairchance. She started the All-Class reunion of her Fairchance High School in 1964 and continued every five years until 1989, the year of the bicentennial, which was featured on WTAE- Channel 4. They organized and distributed the "Fairchance Through the Years" book along with a video tape of the event.
Private family services are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME with interment in LaFayette Memorial Park. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced.
