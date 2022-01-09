Grindstone
Virgil P. Diamond, 74, of Grindstone, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
He was born on June 3, 1947, in Brownsville, to the late Virgil D. and Helen Simyak Diamond.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and a member of the American Legion Belle Vernon, and the NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Patti J. Wall Diamond; two children, Christopher Diamond, Katherine Diamond; granddaughter, Florence Banovich; six siblings, David Diamond and wife Josephine, Caroline Fecek and husband Ron, Eugene Diamond and wife Patty, Andrew Diamond, Roger Diamond and wife Mary Lou, Helen Buchko and husband John; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats, Cleo, Fluffy and Buddy.
He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Diamond.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 940, 275, and 838. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
