Brownsville
Virginia A. Levine, 80, of Brownsville, claimed her crown in glory Monday, March 6, 2023.
She was born Wednesday, August 12, 1942, in Uniontown, a daughter of Walter Eugene and Daisy Lorene Flick Bower.
She was a former member of the Allison Church of the Nazarene and prior to her illness a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church, where she loved to sing praises to her precious Jesus.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George A. Ozanich (1978) and Maynard Levine (2014); granddaughter, Brittanie Lynn Heikkila; and two brothers and two sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved sister, Lorene Pigott; children, Virginia Ozanich (Warren), Paulette (Ozanich) Heikkila (John), and Ronda Schollaert (Randy); her grandchildren, Trinity Stanley-Skabla (Jeff), John "JC" Heikkila (Jessica), Aubrey Tokar, Nathan Schollaert, and Jennifer Laskosky; her great-grandchildren, Madalynn Morris, Deacon Stanley, Rory Stanley, Lyra Skabla, Benjamin Staley, Maelee Heikkila, Cayden Laskosky, and Chloe Laskosky. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, where visitation continues until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, March 11, with Pastors Jason Woods and Bob Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery, Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that one honors the memory of their "Gigi Bean" by donating to one's local Veteran's Association, the South Brownsville Fire Department, or to one's local fire department.
A last note from Gigi, because we would be remiss to forget it: Don't forget to pay your tithe to God. To Him be all the Glory, forever and ever, Amen.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
