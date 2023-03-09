Brownsville
Virginia A. Levine, 80, of Brownsville, claimed her crown in Glory Monday, March 6, 2023.
She was born Wednesday, August 12, 1942 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Walter Eugene and Daisy Lorene Flick Bower.
She was a former member of the Allison Church of the Nazarene and prior to her illness a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church where she loved to sing praises to her precious Jesus.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, George A. Ozanich (1978) and Maynard Levine (2014); granddaughter, Brittanie Lynn Heikkila; and two brothers and two sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved sister, Lorene Pigott; children, Virginia Ozanich (Warren), Paulette (Ozanich) Heikkila (John), and Ronda Schollaert (Randy); grandchildren, Trinity Stanley-Skabla (Jeff), John "JC" Heikkila (Jessica), Aubrey Tokar, Nathan Schollaert, and Jennifer Laskosky; great-grandchildren Madalynn Morris, Deacon Stanley, Rory Stanley, Lyra Skabla, Benjamin Staley, Maelee Heikkila, Cayden Laskosky, and Chloe Laskosky; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday March 10, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA, and on Saturday, March 11, 2023 until 11 a.m., the hour of service with Pastors Jason Woods & Bob Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery, Brownsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor the memory of their "Gigi Bean" by donating to your local Veteran's Association, the South Brownsville Fire Department, or to your local fire department.
A last note from Gigi, because we would be remiss to forget it: Don't forget to pay your tithe to God. To Him be all the Glory, forever and ever, Amen.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
