Uniontown
Virginia Anne Lechnar, 91, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in Uniontown.
A Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church on Walnut Hill Road in Uniontown. Visitation at the church will begin at 10 a.m. Interment, at the parish cemetery in Hopwood, will follow the Mass.
A family lunch will follow that afternoon at the home of Catherine (Kush) Fike in Ruffs Dale.
