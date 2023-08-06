Uniontown
Virginia Anne Lechnar, 91, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in Uniontown. Virginia was born July 31, 1931, to the late William A. Veshinfsky and Margaret Mauser Veshinfsky in Mt. Braddock.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lechnar; son, John Lechnar; grandson, John Lechnar Jr.; and her siblings, Charles, Betty Hickman, Eleanor, Robert, Frederick "Fritz", Albert "Moe", Helen Marie Fasulkey, and Ruth McCombie.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Linda) of Mukilteo, Wash.; and her daughter, Annette Belles of Ironwood, Mich.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Lechnar, Michael Lechnar Jr. (Tiffany) and Jennifer Belles (Jason Silva); along with great-grandchildren, Isabella, Trinity, Cheyenne and Walker Lechnar; as well as her sisters, Patricia "Patty" Kephart and Katherine "Cookie" Matthias.
After graduating from North Union High School, Virginia worked at Thorofare grocery store until her marriage in 1955.
In 1968, she graduated from the Fayette County School of Nursing as a Licensed Practical Nurse. After working for a year at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., she moved to Brownsville Hospital, where she worked for 25 years in the physical therapy department. After her retirement, she went back to work at Mt. St. Macrina from 1998 to 2008 in the memory care unit.
A Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church on Walnut Hill Road in Uniontown. Visitation at the church will begin at 10 a.m. Interment, at the parish cemetery in Hopwood, will follow the Mass.
A family lunch will follow that afternoon at the home of Catherine (Kush) Fike in Ruffs Dale. Please RSVP for the lunch via email at V_Lechnar@hotmail.com no later than September 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.