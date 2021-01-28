Confluence
Virginia B. Pomplas, 86, of Confluence, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, PA.
Born December 22, 1934, in Friendsville, Md., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rhubena Lowdermilk Humberson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Pomplas; six brothers, Stanton, Richard "Dick", Wade, Ward and Harold Humberson; five sisters, Ramona Campbell, Dorothy Workman, Emogene Farthing, Lavona "Patty" Shaheen and Lois Humberson; five half-brothers, Raymond, Charles, George and Orval Thomas, and Charles Humberson; three half-sisters, Helen Mae Lohman, Ruth Franks and Audrey Thomas.
Mrs. Pomplas was a supervisor for Faymore Manufacturing, Confluence. She attended Sand Spring Church of God and United Community Church of God. She enjoyed quilting at St. John's Lutheran Church, Addison.
She is survived by one son, Daniel Pomplas of Confluence; two daughters, Jacqueline Pomplas of West Newton, Lisa (Bob) Neratka of Markleysburg; one brother, Reuben Humberson of Fort Ashby, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Kaitie) Neratka, Nicole (Zachary) Miller, Joseph (Leighann) Pomplas and Kelly Detrick; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Ryan, Madison, Brynn and Luka.
Friends will be received in the Sand Spring Church of God on Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the church at 12 p.m. with Pastor Dana Umbel officiating. Interment will be in the Humberson Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.