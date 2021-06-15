Penncraft
Virginia Balog, 86, of Penncraft, went home to be with Jesus Saturday, June 12, 2021, in her home. She was born December 9, 1934, in Uniontown, a daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Shushok Shaw.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Andy Balor; brothers Joe, Jim, Ed; sisters Dee Romano, Dorothy Dankovich, Marie Sutton, Alice Illig.
Virginia was a member of Holy Rosary Church.
She is survived her children, Joe Balog and wife Betty of Penncraft, Elizabeth Marucci and husband Negie of Republic, Diane Swartz and husband Harry of Penncraft, Andrea Mapstone and husband Gary of Penncraft; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Charlotte Orslene of Penncraft; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ginny will be remembered for her baking and cooking talents, gardening skills, the love of her hometown, Penncraft; and her fun-loving spirit until dementia set in and changed her forever. While she no longer sought joy or interaction with the outside world, her eyes still lit up when one of her family members came to visit and she could crack a good joke. Our beloved Ginny's spirit will never leave us.
A special thank you to Kim Safko, Carol Steve, Pat Lent and Melanie Shumar for their compassion, friendship and special care as well as Hospice Amedysis for making Ginny's final days comfortable and peaceful.
Virginia's family will receive friends in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 17, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with Father Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant. Entombment will be at a later date at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
