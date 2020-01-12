Virginia E. Kazimer

Uniontown
Virginia E. “Jenny” Kazimer, 95, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Lafayette Manor Nursing Home. She was born April 14, 1924, in Mount Braddock, a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Stockton and Goldie Keefer Stockton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Kazimer; sons Richard, Rudolph and John Kazimer; brothers Grover Stockton Jr.; Elmer Stockton, and sisters Lillian Evans and Beatrice Kazimer.
Surviving are her children, Deborah Callahan, Robert Kazimer; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jenny was a wonderful baker and homemaker who loved taking care of her family.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, January 13, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
