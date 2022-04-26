West Leisenring
Virginia Ellen Miller, 80, of West Leisenring, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022.
Virginia was born January 6, 1942, in Fairchance, a daughter of John Kendall and Virginia Guthrie Hibbard.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Miller Sr.; a granddaughter, Angelina Morgan Miller; two brothers, Paul Kendall and John Kendall; and her daughter-in-law, Cindy Miller; and stepfather, Harry Hibbard.
Virginia is survived by her children, Donald R. Miller of Grindstone, and Ruth Ann Arb and husband Shane of Dunbar; her half-sister, Bertha Hixon; and her half-brother, Delbert Hibbard; nine grandchildren, and several greatgrandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of THE DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
