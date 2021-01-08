Masontown
Virginia Ellen “Ginny” White-Balchick, 37, of Masontown, died unexpectedly, Sunday, January 4, 2021, at her home. She was born November 14, 1983, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Gerald Wayne White Sr. of Masontown and the late Anna Mae Core.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her companion and the love of her life, David Balchick; a sister, Maiana Marie White of Amend; one brother, Jerry White of Masontown; her beloved nieces, Kaitlyn, Carly and Trinity; six aunts, an uncle, a number of cousins and many friends. Ginny was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Also deceased are her grandparents, Katherine and Clyde Core and Virginia and Joseph Summerfield.
Friends will be received in RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, January 9. Private interment will be in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, at a later date. CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.