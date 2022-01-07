Virginia Friend

Point Marion
Virginia “Ginny” Friend, 78, of Point Marion, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born February 20, 1943, a daughter of the late Gladys Merle Wilson.
Ginny had a child-like innocence that she will be remembered for. She always loved getting a gift, even if it was just a pack of gum - that was her favorite. She enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash, playing with puzzles and word searches. Her pastime was watching country and westerns.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband, Donald R. Friend; two sons, Steven Arthur Friend and Theodore Raymond Friend; grandson, Michael Ray Stevulak; great-grandson, Steven Arthur Friend III; loving son-in-law, Wilbur Lanko; siblings, Leroy Uphold, Harold DeBerry and wife Betty, Marlin Jack DeBerry, Samuel Smith, Gladys Sarah Rockwell, and Stanley Ray Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nancy (Michael) Stevulak of Dilliner, Toni (Bob) McClain of Lake Lynn and Mary Lanko of Point Marion; grandchilden, Jarod (Jen) Stevulak of Gainesville, Va., Robert (Melissa) McClain III. of Masontown, Chris (Samantha) McClain of Smithfield, Tonya (Damon) Smith of Franklin, N.C., Tasha (Justin) Clites of Stevensville, Md., Tyler Lanko of Stevensville, Md., Steven Friend Jr. of Uniontown, Sally Moore of Uniontown, John Henry Harden of Smithfield; great-grandchildren, Addison Stevulak, Jazmyn, Christian, Riley, Camden and Bentley McClain, Zechariah, Jude Michael, Lucas and Zoe Smith, Payton Lanko, Calvin and Aaliyah Moore, Ryan and Tiffany Friend, John and Jacob Harden, and Maycee; brothers and sisters, Betty Zaworski of Galveston, Texas, Mary Miller of Albright, W.Va., Cecil Smith of Uniontown, Harry Smith of Washington, Paul Smith of Westover, W.Va., Ella (Mike) McCourt of Point Marion and Dora (Bob) Brownfield of Gans.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Aggie Home Care for all the care of Mom, and special thanks to Mount Macrina for their help in transitioning Mom’s peaceful journey to the other side.
A special thanks to siblings, Ella McCort and Cecil Smith, for their help.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 8, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, Sunday, January 9, with the Reverend Ray Frankhouser officiating.
Interment follows at Blooming Rose Cemetery, Friendsville, Md.
