Farmington
Virginia Grace Gleason Rohlf, 90, of Farmington, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born July 2, 1930, a daughter of the late Mary Caroline Magee Gleason and Norman Elliot Gleason Sr. of Elliottsville.
Virginia attended Chalk Hill United Methodist Church of Chalk Hill and Cherry Tree Alliance Church in Uniontown.
She was a graduate of North Union High School, where she was a majorette and went on to receive her Registered Nurse degree from Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She started her nursing career at Uniontown Hospital and later worked as a private duty nurse.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Curt" Curtis of 64 years; her parents; and one brother, Norman Gleason Jr.
Surviving are her four children, Jeff Rohlf and wife Jane of Ohiopyle, Jill Rohlf-Rush of Dover, Del., Jay Rohlf of Brooklyn, N.Y., and John Rohlf and wife Marylou of Farmington; five grandchildren, Jodie Bolewitz and husband Mike of Charlotte, N.C., Jetta Sargent and husband Al of Magnolia, Del., Jadyn Shea and husband Andrew of Milford, Del., Justin Rohlf and wife Paige of Lewisburg, W.Va., and Joshua Rohlf and wife Jaimee of Scottdale; also 10 great-grandchildren, Holden, Norah and James Bolewitz, Blake and Bryce Sargent, Beckett and Reese Shea, Jemma and Calvin Rohlf and Noah Rohlf; and two brothers, Charles and wife Eleanor of Lafollette, Tenn., and Duane and wife Ruth of Myersville, Md.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be held in Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
