Virginia H. Bieniek, was called home by her heavenly father on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was born on December 16, 1929 to Joseph and Victoria Harenza.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Ted; and daughter, Vickie Lynn Bieniek; sister, Helen and Lou Szmyd; brother, Frank and Sophie Harenza; and sister, Millie Saytos.
Virginia attended St. Joseph Elementary School, where she learned to read and write in the Polish language. Later in life she used these skills to translate letters from and to Poland.
Virginia graduated from North Union High School in 1947. She worked at the G. C. Murphy Company for many years until she worked at different jobs with Hills Department Store until her retirement as assistant manager.
Virginia was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, where she had been a member of the choir, church council, and was a Eucharist Minister as well as Christian Mother.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Beverly and Jeff Popson; nieces, Sandy and Bill Long, Marice and Scot Brooks, all of Uniontown; and nephew, Jerry and Verna Harenza of Florida; great-niece, Bekkah and Matt Moreland and sons, Graham and Asher, all of Uniontown; and great-nephew, Ian Brooks and Mona, of Michigan.
Viewing will be at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Family and friends are asked to meet at the St. Joseph Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, for the funeral mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Court where Virginia resided for several years. They truly treat your family as if they were their family. Thank you as well to Amedysis who made Virginia's last days comfortable for her and her family.
