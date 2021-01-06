Uniontown
Virginia Josephine Houston, 91, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born August 21, 1929, in York Run, to the late Francis Williams Ramos and raised by her grandparents, Moses Williams and Martha Slaughter Williams.
In 1948 Virginia graduated from Georges Township High School and married Henry J. Houston in 1950. She held various jobs until the 1980s when she retired. Virginia enjoyed bowling, camping, and bingo. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, the Lady Elks Eastern Stars, and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Left to cherish her memory are her special friend, Mary Jane Jones; nephews Rick (Lana) Settles of Uniontown, Darwin Ramsey of Uniontown, and Fred (Cynthia) Houston of Maryland; nieces Willie Jean (Danny) Washington of Chicago, Ill., Beverly Walker of Fairchance, and Denise Walker of Masontown; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. A WALK-THRU VISITATION will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, January 8. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, January 9, with the Rev. Marvin Harris officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED!
