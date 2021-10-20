Lemont Furnace
Virginia K. Lynch Smithburger, 103, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was born December 4, 1917, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Gay and Mildred Borzik Lynch. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Smithburger.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Geraldine Holly; son, Paul Smithburger; her sister, Grace Riggin; and brother, Charles Lynch.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, John Smithburger of Brook Park, Ohio, David Smithburger and Leland Smithburger, both of Lemont Furnace. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Virginia was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, the Eagles Club, the North Union Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Mountain Senior Citizens Group.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, October 21, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment will be in Visitation Cemetery, Elliotsville.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
