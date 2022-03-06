formerly of Brownsville
Virginia Knox, 89, of South Daytona, Fla., died Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Masontown. She was born July 10, 1932, in Brownsville, to Ora Bigelow Dearth and John Dearth.
Virginia retired from the City of Rockville, Md., and moved to South Daytona with her late husband, Wendell Knox. She enjoyed visiting the beach and spending time with family and friends.
She leaves behind her niece, Debbie (Joe) Retucci; great-niece, Alyson (Phil) Enright; great-nephew, Conner Knaresboro; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Wendell Knox; her mother and father; siblings, John Dearth Jr., Margaret Pawlak, Betty Otanic; and niece, Pamela Otanic Knaresboro.
There will be no public viewing. Private services and burial are under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.