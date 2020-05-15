Virginia L. Sexton

Hopwood
Virginia L. "Sandy" Sexton, 73, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Presbyterian Hospital's intensive care unit. She was born May 25, 1947, in Ohio, a daughter of the late Herbert Anderson and Helen Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Sexton; a daughter, Jill Sexton Hughes; and a brother, James Anderson.
She is survived by her children, Gina Roby (Bruce) of Hopwood, Scott Sexton of Philadelphia; grandchildren Marissa Sutton (Erick), Chelsea Roby and Travis Sexton, all of Hopwood, and Zoe Hughes of Smithfield. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and siblings Nancy Holt of Columbus, Ohio, Janet Bullock, and Mary Anderson.
Virginia was an Licensed Practical Nurse for 23 years. She was a loving and caring person who loved spending time with her family. She also loved to crochet.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
