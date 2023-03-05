Crucible
Virginia Lee Abel Cvetan, 71, of Crucible, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, in her residence, after a long battle with breast cancer.
Virginia was born September 4, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Walter Abel and Shirley Hughes McClung.
Virginia graduated in 1970 from Fairchance Georges High School. She graduated in 1988 from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in early education.
She retired in 2015 after a 20+ year career advocating for and working with persons with disabilities, first with TRIP in Southwestern Pennsylvania and retiring from United Cerebral Palsy of South Central Pennsylvania.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 24 years, Michael Cvetan; a son, Christopher Posgay of North Versailles; a daughter, Danica Reardon and husband Shawn of Centreville, Va.; stepsons, Andrew Cvetan of Orlando, Fla., and Jason Cvetan and wife Vanessa Vidal-Cvetan of St. Cloud, Fla.; grandsons, Nicholas Posgay, Andrew Posgay, Robby Reardon, Michael Reardon and Sebastian Pintado; and granddaughters, Olivia Posgay, Mia Pintado and Zoe Pintado.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
