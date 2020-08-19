Virginia Lee Bosley Wellington

Herbert
Virginia "Ginger" Lee Bosley Wellington, 79, of Herbert, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born November 25, 1940, in Oliver, a daughter of the late Richard and Blanche Martin Bosley.
Ginger was a member of The First Christian Church of New Salem, PA.
She was a hardworking, dedicated and loving person, who was retired from her administrative position at M & Y Services, which she held for many years.
Ginger loved to bowl, throw darts, play cards and spend quality time with her family.
Ginger was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Wayne Wellington Sr.; her son, Norman Wayne Wellington Jr.; granddaughter Amber Wellington; special sister-in-law Audrey Wellington; sisters Ann Knox, Wilma Gancos and Dorothy Martin; brothers James, Jack and Gene Bosley; special nephews Gerald Martin and Joe Glista.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jason Wellington and wife Beth of Brownsville, Richard Wellington of Hagerstown, Md.; her daughters, Marlene Wellington of Fairfax, Va., Brenda Booker of Tower Hill #2; granddaughters Skylar Wellington, Elisha Costello, Heather Paskert and Amie Swaney; grandsons Camden Wellington, Justin Price, Donald Booker III, Norman Wellington III.
A special appreciation goes out to Skylar Wellington, who helped to take care of her gram for many years. Also, Patty, Judy, Terry and Amanda with Anova Health Care and Hospice.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, August 22, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Andy Miles officiating.
Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
