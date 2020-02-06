California
Virginia Lee "Susie" Conaway, 76, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of California, died Sunday, February 2, 2020.
She was born Wednesday, August 25, 1943, in California, a daughter of the late John and Virginia Wooldridge Conaway.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her brothers, James, John and Jason Conaway; sister Jeannine Metal; and nephew Jeremy Conaway.
Left to cherish her memory are several nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, and until the 11 a.m. hour of services Saturday, February 8, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Dr. Grafton Eliason officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
