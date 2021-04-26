Virginia Lee Loase

California
Virginia Lee "Ginny" Loase, 83, of California, formerly of Brisbin, died at home Thursday, April 22, 2021 after battling dementia for the last decade. Surrounded by her family, she peacefully went home to be with her Lord and reunited with her beloved husband Charles Leland "Chuddy" Loase.
She was born Tuesday, March 15, 1938, in North Vandergrift, a daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice Avenell Patterson Magness.
Since moving to California she has attended the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene.
In Brisbin she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, held numerous offices at Brisbin Baptist including deaconess, financial secretary, choir member and frequent special music performer; member of the Chinklacamoose Squares, a square dancing club with her husband after his retirement. She loved camping, her grandchildren, and traveling, especially to Cape Hatteras, NC. They visited yearly starting in 1968 and twice a year once they were empty nesters.
In addition to her parents; Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Chuddy, (2009); 3 brothers, Donald, William and Raymond Magness; and one sister, Louise Terrett.
Left to cherish her memory are three children; Leslie Loase of California, with whom she lived, David Loase and wife Linda of Saluda, Va., and Darlynn Olp and husband Dale of West Farmington, Ohio; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Roger Blood of Linden, Va., and Karol and Melvin Walker of Leechburg; and sister-in-law Sheila Lowe of Hackett, Ark. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Christopher Conner and fiance Nissa Jacobson, Ryan Conner and partner Paige Ricketts, Amanda Loase and husband Michael Kiser and Zoe Violet Sylvan and wife Beth Seymour; three great-grandchildren, five beloved nieces and nephews; Patrick (Lezley) Blood, Crystal (Brian) Capellini, Eric (Jen) Walker, Gary Walker, Denise O'Connor, and granddog Riley.
She was dearly loved and will be missed by her neighbors and friends from Brisbin and the Brisbin Baptist Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, in the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene, when funeral services will be held with Rev. Rodney Johnson and Rev. Mark Melhorn co-officiating.
Interment will be private in the IOOF Brisbin Cemetery, Brisbin PA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Brisbin Baptist Church Building Fund or the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene.
Following Covid-19 universal precautions, facial coverings and social distancing must be practiced while in the church.
The family extends special thanks to Amedisys Hospice staff, especially Adelia, Cindy and Tara, and most of all to Ginny's caregiver Bailey.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California PA.
