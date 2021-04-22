Uniontown
Virginia Louise Bixler Combs, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
She was born in Uniontown, January 29, 1935, a daughter of the late William Bixler and Florence Priest Bixler.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Kephart; her second husband, Joseph H. Combs; daughter, Kimberly Kephart; grandson, T. J. Boyd; sister, Eleanor Frances Keffer; nephew, Dale Keefer; and companion, Robert Sickles.
Virginia was a member of Central Christian Church.
Left to cherish Virginia's memory are her children, Lisa Boyd (Terry), Linda Schlotthober (Melvin) and Kenneth Kephart; brothers, William Bixler (Janet), Jack "Ira" Bixler (Linda) and Thomas Bixler; sister, Anna Coleman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepfamily members and extended family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A memorial service celebrating Virginia's life will be held in Central Christian Church at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to her loving daughter, Lisa Boyd, 127 Reppert Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401, to help with her final expenses.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.