Virginia M. Mihaliak

Uniontown
Virginia M. "Ginny" Mihaliak, 88, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
She was born on January 15, 1934, the daughter of the late Andrew P. and Anna M. Santore Pollak.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James C. Mihaliak, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Andrew and Mary Ann Nemchik.
Following graduation from Uniontown High School, Ginny went on to earn her nursing diploma from The Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing. A proud graduate of the University of Pitt with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Ginny was a well known member of the health care community. Early in her career, Ginny worked at the Uniontown Hospital spending most of her time in the operating room. She was a member of the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses. Ginny was also an instructor at the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing molding the minds of future nurses. She retired from nursing following her employment with Dr. William Mitchell as his first assistant in the operating room and caring for his wife, Mary.
Another passion of Ginny's was her faith. She was a member of the St. Mary Nativity Church in Uniontown. Ginny was a chartered member and one of the original organizers of the Ladies of Charity. She was also a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the St. Mary Christian Mothers and the Catholic War Veterans.
The true love of her life was her family. Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Charles Mihaliak and wife Deirdre Day of Apex, N.C.; daughters, Carol Grimm and husband Bob, Diane Cavinee and husband Scott. Her grandchildren were her world and included, Katie Daugherty and husband Mike, Mike Grimm, Jim Grimm, Alex Cavinee and wife Taryn, Cory, Andrew and Daniel Cavinee, Nik and Vika Mihaliak and Ryan and Hanna Day; great- grandchildren, Bodie Daugherty, Quinn Grimm, Layne and Crew Cavinee. Also left to cherish her memory is Kim Mihaliak; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family would like to recognize her excellent care from the staffs of Lafayette Manor, Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home and Amedisys Hospice.
Donations can be made to The Ladies of Charity, The Mary House or St. Mary Church.
Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa., and Wednesday until 9:30 a.m. when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a 10 a.m. mass at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
