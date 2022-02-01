Belle Vernon
Virginia M. Saunders, 84, of Belle Vernon, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Laurel Ridge Center in Uniontown. A daughter of the late Richard H. and Bruna Bononi Tresinutto, she was born October 8, 1937, in Star Junction.
She was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church in Monessen, where she was a Eucharistic minister and lector since 1989, on the finance council committee, and belonged to the Epiphany Ladies Catholic Daughters.
Virginia was a member of the Catholic Business and Professional Women’s organization, the Monessen Catholic Daughters of America Court 776, the Italian American Heritage Society of Monessen, and the Mon Valley Nurse Association, where she was the former secretary, president and treasurer. Virginia was also a member of the Italian Mutual Aid Society of Monessen and was the founder of Prayer Shaw Ministries. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul since 2006.
She graduated from Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing and the Presbyterian University of Pittsburgh Anesthesia School. She worked as a nurse anesthetist and in nursing throughout her career.
Survivors include her cousins and her very good friend, Karen L. Reece of Low Hill, who was like a sister to her.
Arrangements are being handled by FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, where friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 2. Friends are asked to go directly to Epiphany of Our Lord R.C. Church in Monessen for a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 3, with the Rev. Michael Crookston as celebrant. Interment will be private in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Members of the Mon Valley Nurses Association will meet to hold services in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
